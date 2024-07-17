Spanish football federation chief handed two-year ban: reports

Days after Spain triumphed in the Euro 2024 final, the country's football federation (RFEF) suffered a new scandal as its president Pedro Rocha was handed a two-year suspension, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Spanish media outlets Onda Cero and Iusport reported Spain's Administrative Tribunal of Sport (TAD) suspended Rocha due to his making of decisions outside of his power, such as his dismissal of the federation's general secretary Andreu Camps.

Rocha was appointed RFEF president in April, taking the place of disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales, who was forced to step down in September 2023 after forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Both Rocha and Rubiales are also under investigation as part of a corruption case involving the federation during the latter's presidency.

The sanction imposed by the TAD could now prevent Rocha for running in the federation's next presidential elections in September.

According to a copy of the decision, posted on X by an Onda Cero journalist, the tribunal has banned Rocha from "holding a post in any sporting federation" during his two-year suspension.

Iusport reported Rocha will appeal the decision and request to remain in post until his appeal is handled, which would allow him to run for re-election in autumn.

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD), which oversees the TAD, did not respond when contacted by AFP on Tuesday.