Sanjida sets sights on coaching career after national team omission

Sanjida Akhter, the poster girl of Bangladesh women's football during its formative years, is preparing for life beyond the pitch. The winger has returned from Bhutan to attend a coaching course as part of her plan to transition into a coaching role after her playing career ends.

On Tuesday, Sanjida participated in the AFC B Licence course at the BFF House, alongside Asian Cup Qualifiers squad member Sheuli Azim and three other female footballers.

Sanjida, whose dribbling skills captivated the nation when Bangladesh began to dominate South Asian women's age-group football a decade ago, shared her motivations with reporters.

"I did my grassroots course in 2020 and my C Licence course in 2021. I was a footballer back then, and I still am now. I want to stay with football always, which is why I'm doing the B course. I will not always remain a player, so these courses will help me stay involved with the game when I retire," she said.

The first phase of the course, attended by 24 participants, will conclude on 16 July, with the second phase scheduled for August. Sanjida has taken leave from her club side and will return to Bhutan, where her team, Thimphu City, will face Paro FC – a side featuring Bangladeshi stars Sabina and Ritu Porna.

Sanjida was among 18 footballers who previously rebelled against coach Peter Butler, accusing the British coach of various issues. While some of her peers, including Monika Chakma, Maria Manda and Rupna Chakma, were called up for the Asian Cup Qualifiers, Sanjida and senior teammates Sabina Khatun and Krishna Rani Sarkar were overlooked, with the coach citing "lack of form and fitness".

Despite the disappointment, the 24-year-old expressed her delight at seeing the national team progress on the continental stage.

"We always dreamed of doing well at the Asian level after becoming South Asian champions. Now the team have achieved it, and we are all happy," she said.

Reflecting on her omission from the squad, Sanjida said:

"One cannot get everything. Sometimes you have to let go of things and take them as they are," she remarked.