Ritu Porna’s ailing mother receives aid from BNP and District Council

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi visited the village home of Bangladesh's star footballer Ritu Porna Chakma on Wednesday to enquire about her mother, Bhujopati Chakma, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Travelling to Maghachhari village in Ghagra Union of Kaukhali Upazila, Rangamati, Rizvi handed over Tk 2 lakh in cash on behalf of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to support her medical expenses. He also conveyed the party's solidarity with the family.

"After hearing of Ritu Porna's mother's condition, Tarique Rahman instructed me to visit her immediately. I came today to meet her, pray for her recovery, and deliver his assistance," Rizvi said.

He was accompanied by several BNP leaders, including Barrister Mir Helal, Assistant Organising Secretary for Chattogram Division; Ashraf Uddin Bakul, advisor of 'Amra BNP Poribar'; Moksedul Momin Mithun, the organisation's Member Secretary; Zahidul Islam Roni of the National Press Club; Rangamati BNP President Dipan Talukder Dipu; and General Secretary Advocate Mamunur Rashid Mamun.

Bhujopati Chakma expressed her gratitude to Tarique Rahman for the financial aid.

Ritu's elder sister, Pampi Chakma, said their mother had been suffering from multiple health complications for the past 18 months. "She is very weak. Three chemotherapy sessions have already been completed, and another is scheduled for July 24," she added.

Later that afternoon, Rangamati Hill District Council Chairman Kajal Talukder also visited the family and handed over a Tk 3 lakh cheque on behalf of the Council to support her treatment.

He was accompanied by Council Member Barun Bikash Dewan and Chief Executive Officer Khondaker Mohammad Rizaul Karim.

"Ritu Porna is a source of pride for us. We came to check on her mother and offer support," said Talukder.

"We're also constructing a two-kilometre road from the Rangamati–Chattogram highway to her home with Council funding. Work is underway, and we hope to finish it within the year."

Ritu's father, Baraj Banshi Chakma, had died of cancer in 2015.