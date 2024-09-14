Salahuddin 'will not contest in BFF elections'

Kazi Salahuddin will not seek a fifth term as president of Bangladesh Football Federation, the incumbent president told reporters at a press conference at the BFF House on Saturday.

The former star footballer, who took over the reigns at the football body in 2008 and has since served four consecutive terms, made the announcement at an impromptu press briefing in the afternoon.

"I was with you for four terms. I consider myself very lucky to have had this opportunity in my life. I have decided to not contest in the upcoming elections which are due on October 26. It is my final decision," Salahuddin said, adding that they had asked FIFA to consider deferring the BFF elections from October 26, but the world football's governing body did not gave it's consent.

It was the first time since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 that Salahuddin had come to his office.

He had earlier expressed his desire to seek a fifth term in interviews with the media, including The Daily Star, even after the change of government.