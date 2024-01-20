Ronaldo says Saudi league 'more competitive' than French

Football
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Friday that the often derided Saudi Pro League was "more competitive" than French Ligue 1.

"To be honest, I think the Saudi championship isn't worse than the French championship. I think it's more competitive," five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo told the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ronaldo was the first major star to move to Saudi Arabia when he penned a deal with Al-Nassr last January.

The likes of France's Karim Benzema, Brazilian star Neymar and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane have also left Europe behind for bumper pay packets in the Gulf kingdom.

Asked about the level of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo added: "They can say what they want, it's just my opinion. I have played there for a year so I know what I'm talking about.

"I think that now we are better than the French championship and we continue to improve."

