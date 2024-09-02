Football
AFP, Lisbon
Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:46 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:53 PM

Football

Retirement won't be a 'difficult decision', says Ronaldo

AFP, Lisbon
Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:46 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:53 PM
Portugal's national team player and Saudi Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo stands on stage during the ceremony of the draw for the group stage of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League football tournament, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out any immediate thought of retirement from international football as he believes he still has plenty to give Portugal, he told a press conference on Monday.

"When the time comes, I'll move on. It won't be a difficult decision to make," the 39-year-old said ahead of Thursday's Nations League clash with Croatia in Lisbon.

"If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave," he added, citing the example of his former team-mate Pepe, "who left through the front door" after announcing his retirement from the game last August at the age of 41.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has been playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for almost two years now, failed to score as he appeared at a record sixth European Championship this year, with Portugal exiting in the quarter-finals.

In spite of the criticism he received in the press Ronaldo said he "never considered leaving the national team" and he has retained the backing of coach Roberto Martinez.

"People's expectations of the national team were too high," said Ronaldo, adding that the bad times in a footballer's life "allow you to evolve".

After Thursday's meeting with Croatia, Portugal remain in Lisbon to face Scotland on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo
push notification