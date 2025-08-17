Reserve Messi scores in Miami win while Son gets first MLS win

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season match between Inter Miami CF and LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi returned from injury as a reserve and scored in the 84th minute to spark Inter Miami over the defending MLS champion Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday.

The iconic 38-year-old Argentine striker was back on the field for Miami after suffering what Inter coach Javier Mascherano had called a "minor muscle injury" -- an apparent hamstring strain -- in Inter's August 2 Leagues Cup victory over Mexican side Necaxa.

"It had been something very small," Mascherano said of his injury after the match. "The three training sessions we had were good. The important thing is that the match ended. As the minutes went by, I saw him better. We have to see how he feels tomorrow."

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who missed a Leagues Cup win over Pumas UNAM and last weekend's MLS loss at Orlando City, was on the bench as a reserve before entering in the second half, replacing Telasco Segovia.

"We had planned the match to give minutes to Leo. The idea was to give him 45 minutes so that he can find sensations," Mascherano said. "I didn't see him after the game. Tomorrow we'll see what feelings he had.

"He's an extraordinary player. I saw that he was clearly not 100 percent comfortable but as the minutes went by he was loosening up more and more. We will have to see how he ended with the fatigue."

Jordi Alba scored for Miami in the 43rd minute but Joseph Paintsil equalized for the Galaxy in the 59th minute.

Messi scored in the 84th and Luis Suarez added an insurance tally in the 89th off an assist from Messi to produce the final victory margin.

Messi, the reigning MLS Most Valuable Player, has 19 goals and 10 assists in 19 MLS appearances for Miami this season.

He also has the Herons into the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, which they won in 2023 just after Messi's arrival. Miami will play Tigres in a Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

"He wants to play every single game," Mascherano said. "You have to understand why Leo is Leo. He always wants to be on the pitch. He's happy there. Sometimes we try to explain him that we have to go slowly but when he feels good he knows himself like no one. In the end we tried to give him some minutes today to start having good feelings for Wednesday."

Inter Miami rank fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, six points behind MLS leaders Philadelphia but with three matches in hand.

South Korean international and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min picked up his first MLS victory in his first MLS start as LAFC won 2-0 at New England.

Son, who helped LAFC take a draw in Chicago last week as a reserve in his league debut, assisted on the LAFC win-clinching goal by Mathieu Choiniere in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

Marco Delgado scored LAFC's first goal in the 51st minute.

LAFC rank fifth in the Western Conference, nine points adrift of pace-setting San Diego with two matches in hand.