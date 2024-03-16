Football
AFP, Madrid
Sat Mar 16, 2024 07:25 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 07:30 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Real Madrid file complaint after latest racist insults towards Vinicius

AFP, Madrid
Sat Mar 16, 2024 07:25 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 07:30 AM
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts. Photo: Reuters

Spanish club Real Madrid announced Friday that it had filed a complaint regarding the racist insults made against Vinicius Junior before Atletico Madrid and Barcelona's midweek Champions League matches.

"Real Madrid C. F. has filed a complaint with the Official State Prosecutor over hate and discrimination offences pertaining to the racist and hateful abuse aimed at our player Vinicius Junior," said the club in an official announcement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hate... which have sadly been a recurrent and ongoing concern for some time."

The complaint comes in the wake of videos on social media showing racist chants aimed at Vinicius by Atletico Madrid fans outside the Metropolitano Stadium before Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old called on the Champions League and European football's governing body UEFA to take action against the supporters.

"It's a sad reality that happens even during matches where I am not present," Vinicius added in the message posted on X.

Real allege that similar abuse could also be heard "in the areas surrounding the Montjuic Olympic Stadium" ahead of Barcelona's home Champions League tie with Napoli on Tuesday.

The club said that it had requested security footage from the two locations be assessed in order to identify the perpetrators.

Vinicius has faced racial abuse since he joined Real in 2018, with the latest incident coming shortly after a different video appeared to show a fan making racist insults towards Vinicius during a match against Valencia on March 3.

Related topic:
Real MadridVinicius JuniorRacism
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rayo hold subdued Liga leaders Madrid

3w ago

Racism and geopolitics in South Africa

LaLiga chief apologises for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

Vinicius Jr expects punishment against hate crimes

Bellingham banned for two league matches after controversial red card

1w ago
|ইউক্রেনে রাশিয়ার আগ্রাসন

রাশিয়ায় বড় চাকরির প্রলোভন দেখিয়ে যুদ্ধে, প্রতারণা থেকে সাবধান

দ্য কাঠমান্ডু পোস্ট’র প্রতিবেদনে জানা যায়, শুধু রুশ সেনাবাহিনীতেই নয় নেপালি নাগরিকরা ইউক্রেনের সেনাবাহিনীতেও কাজ করছেন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীর মৃত্যু: সহপাঠী বহিষ্কার, সহকারী প্রক্টরকে অব্যাহতি

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification