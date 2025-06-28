Club World Cup Last 16 Fixtures

From Inter Miami's Lionel Messi facing former side Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid meeting Juventus and Chelsea taking on Benfica, here is how the last 16 of the Club World Cup have shaped up:

Match Date Day Venue Time Palmeiras v Botafogo June 28 Saturday Philadelphia 10:00 PM Benfica v Chelsea June 29 Sunday Charlotte 2:00 AM PSG v Inter Miami June 29 Sunday Atlanta 10:00 PM Flamengo v Bayern Munich June 30 Monday Miami 2:00 AM Inter Milan v Fluminense July 1 Tuesday Charlotte 1:00 AM Manchester City v Al Hilal July 1 Tuesday Orlando 7:00 AM Real Madrid v Juventus July 2 Wednesday Miami 1:00 AM Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey July 2 Wednesday Atlanta 7:00 AM