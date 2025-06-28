Football
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jun 28, 2025 08:56 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 09:21 AM

Football
Football

Club World Cup Last 16 Fixtures

Sat Jun 28, 2025 08:56 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 09:21 AM
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jun 28, 2025 08:56 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 09:21 AM
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy. Photo: AFP

From Inter Miami's Lionel Messi facing former side Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid meeting Juventus and Chelsea taking on Benfica, here is how the last 16 of the Club World Cup have shaped up: 

Match Date Day Venue Time
Palmeiras v Botafogo June 28 Saturday Philadelphia 10:00 PM
Benfica v Chelsea June 29 Sunday Charlotte 2:00 AM
PSG v Inter Miami June 29 Sunday Atlanta 10:00 PM
Flamengo v Bayern Munich June 30 Monday Miami 2:00 AM
Inter Milan v Fluminense July 1 Tuesday Charlotte  1:00 AM
Manchester City v Al Hilal July 1 Tuesday Orlando 7:00 AM
Real Madrid v Juventus July 2 Wednesday Miami 1:00 AM
Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey July 2 Wednesday Atlanta 7:00 AM

 

FIFA Club World CupLionel MessiInter Miami vs PSGPSGReal MadridJuventus
