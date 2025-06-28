Club World Cup Last 16 Fixtures
From Inter Miami's Lionel Messi facing former side Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid meeting Juventus and Chelsea taking on Benfica, here is how the last 16 of the Club World Cup have shaped up:
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Venue
|Time
|Palmeiras v Botafogo
|June 28
|Saturday
|Philadelphia
|10:00 PM
|Benfica v Chelsea
|June 29
|Sunday
|Charlotte
|2:00 AM
|PSG v Inter Miami
|June 29
|Sunday
|Atlanta
|10:00 PM
|Flamengo v Bayern Munich
|June 30
|Monday
|Miami
|2:00 AM
|Inter Milan v Fluminense
|July 1
|Tuesday
|Charlotte
|1:00 AM
|Manchester City v Al Hilal
|July 1
|Tuesday
|Orlando
|7:00 AM
|Real Madrid v Juventus
|July 2
|Wednesday
|Miami
|1:00 AM
|Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey
|July 2
|Wednesday
|Atlanta
|7:00 AM
