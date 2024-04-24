Rangnick confirms talks with Bayern over head coaching job

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed he was in talks with Bayern Munich to become the club's head coach in the summer.

The former Manchester United boss said "there has been contact" between himself and Bayern but would not be drawn on whether he would take the offer.

"I've also informed the Austrian FA (OeFB) about it. We have a very trusting relationship" he said in an interview with Austrian outlet 90 Minutes published Wednesday.

Bayern are trying to replace outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel after they agreed to part ways in February.

German media reports the club attempted to sign Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who previously coached Bayern, but were rebuffed as both decided to stay in their current jobs.

Rangnick did not reveal whether he would take the Bayern job, saying he was "focused" on coaching the Austria side into this summer's Euros in Germany.

"We are completely concentrating on the European championships. I feel very comfortable here."

"At the moment there is no reason to deal with (the interest from Munich) intensively and specifically."

Asked if he could consider taking the Bayern job in the future, Rangnick said if he wanted to "do something different" he would "discuss it with the Austrian FA."

"If Bayern said 'we want you', I would have to ask myself if I even want that."

Rangnick said money played "no role at all" in his decision.

"For me it's about other things: Can I make a difference? Is there a chance of developing a team and being successful? That's what drives me."

Nicknamed the 'godfather of gegenpressing', Rangnick has been one of the most influential people in recent German football history, both as a coach and as a sporting director.

In addition to his seven-month stint managing the Red Devils, the 65-year-old has coached a number of clubs in Germany, including Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Ulm, taking the latter to their first Bundesliga promotion.

Leverkusens' breakthrough title victory this season ended Bayern's 11-year streak of Bundesliga victories. The club is however through to the Champions League semi-finals and will face Real Madrid.