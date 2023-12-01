Football
Quarters lineup locked in after Kings-Ctg Abahani stalemate

The Independence Cup quarterfinals lineup was completed on Friday as holders Bashundhara Kings emerged group champions after a goalless draw against Chittagong Abahani in Group D final match in Gopalganj.

In the last-eight encounters, Kings face off Bangladesh Army while Chittagong Abahani and Mohammedan SC lock horns on December 5, two days after Police FC play Rahmatganj MFS and Abahani take on Sheikh Jamal DC.

At Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, Kings arrived on the back of two memorable AFC Cup victories over Mohun Bagan and Maziya S&RC. However, the defending champions found it difficult against the port-city outfit without their key players -- likely avoiding any risk of playing their regular starters ahead of the AFC Cup group final match against Odisha FC on December 11.

Kings featured a few substitutes in the second half, including Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes, speedy winger Rakib Hossain, and defender Boburbek Yuldashow, but they had little impact on the game. Instead, it was Chittagong Abahani who had the majority of possession but they failed to unsettle the backline of Kings, who appeared content with a draw.

