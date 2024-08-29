Promises aplenty as SAFF U20 champions return home

Bangladesh U-20 football team, who clinched maiden SAFF U-20 Championship title by beating hosts Nepal on Wednesday, returned to the country this afternoon.

The champions touched down at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 4:30pm today.

Mirajul Islam was the hero of the final as he scored a brace and set up another as Bangladesh defeated Nepal 4-1 in the final in Lalitpur.

"They are very talented. I firmly believe they will represent Bangladesh national team in future," said Bangladesh Under-20 team coach Maruful Haque after returning home.

He however also issued a warning for the players.

"You know, most of the occasion players are 80 percent responsible for the failure, so it's important they will focus on their game and maintain discipline. No doubt we have to provide them the proper facilities but, in my opinion, they have to careful about their future grooming," the experienced coach added.