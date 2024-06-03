Nepal to host SAFF Women's Championship in October 

Nepal has been named as hosts for the 7th SAFF Women's Championship ahead of Bangladesh and Bhutan today.

The regional women's football extravaganza will be held from October 17-30 at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

This will be the Himalayan nation's third time hosting the tournament. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have hosted once each.

"Considering everything, Nepal was more eligible. Nepal are better in terms of accommodation, flight availability and visa. So we, SAFF, have chosen Nepal," said SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal adding that Bangladesh have not been considered due to the unavailability of their main venue - Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee member and women's committee chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron also mentioned the same reason for not getting the tournament's hosting rights.

"When we bid for the SAFF Women's Championship, the BNS was on our minds. But the venue has not been completed yet and SAFF didn't want to take the championship outside Dhaka due to expenditure, so we have not been considered," said Kiron.

Helal also said, "We know BNS will not be ready in time while we, SAFF, are not comfortable in Bashundhara Kings Arena because there is no control over the venue," said Helal adding that Birsheshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium is not up to standard to stage FIFA tier-1 matches.

Bangladesh are the defending SAFF champions, having won the tournament for the first time in 2022 in Kathmandu.