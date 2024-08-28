Nepal stand between Bangladesh and elusive trophy

The Bangladesh team management will be hoping to field a fully fit squad in the final of SAFF U-20 Championship when the men in red and green take on hosts Nepal at the ANFA complex with a target of winning the elusive title of regional youth championship.

Having beaten three-time champions India in the semifinals on Monday, the charges of Maruful Haque have apparently struggled to recover owing to a lack of facilities in Nepal. However, the head coach is expecting that the players will be fully fit before facing Nepal, who won the title in 2015 and 2017.

Bangladesh have never won the trophy in five previous attempts, despite making the final three times previously. They have not even been able to beat Nepal in four meetings.

"From Day 1 till now, the boys have been on the right track as we have come to this stage following ups and downs. If the boys remain fit and play according to game plan, we can return home with the trophy. I hope the boys will be fully fit before the final," Maruful said at the pre-final press conference yesterday.

The veteran coach fears Nepal could come stronger than the group stage match, where they beat Bangladesh 2-1 even though he believes his charges are ready to take more challenge this time.

"If they [Nepal] gave 80 percent in the group stage match against us, they will come stronger with 100 percent effort in the final. They may also change tactics compared to that match," Maruful said. "However, losing to Nepal once doesn't mean we will not be able to beat them in the final. If the boys can give their 100 percent and play according to game plan, it is possible for us to win."

Nepal will have the advantage on playing on their home turf, which is an artificial one, and in front of their home crowd and under familiar weather. Some of the Nepal players are also much quicker than their Bangladeshi counterparts while playing on the artificial turf, which is why Maruful is planning to change his strategy.

Bangladesh will be missing out on the services of experienced goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon, who returned to Dhaka on Tuesday following an injury in the semifinal, and experienced defender Kamacai Marma Aky, who was given marching order against India just a minute before the final whistle.

"After winning against India, the mental condition of the players is very strong but that match is now past. It is a new day and new opponents, who are a talented side with some quick wingers. I think we have to take more challenge in the final," said the UEFA A-licenced coach.

Nepal coach Urjan Sheshtha, however, is rating Bangladesh as a top team. "We see Bangladesh as the top team, who played a very good match against India. I think the final is going to be an interesting game where we will do our level best," said Shreshtha.