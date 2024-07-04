5 most popular hill stations in South Asia

As an elevated town from the nearby plain and valley, hill stations offer a stunning retreat. Away from the chaos of urban hustle and bustle, its clean atmosphere and exclusive nature uplifts one's physical and mental being. Especially, the splendour of the tropical wet climate in South Asia accounts for some of the most majestic hill stations in the world.

So, get set to relax and explore the 5 best hill stations in South Asia.

Photo: Collected / Chaitanya Rayampally / Unsplash

Ooty, India

Have you heard of "Paradise on Earth"? Well, Ooty Hill Station of Nilgiris in India fits perfectly with the phrase. Monsoon is the best time to experience its charming beauty!

The clouds floating above the verdant plantations, the vibrant greenery contrasting the red earth, and the magical array of blue hills in the distance offer nothing short of a heavenly experience. Monsoon drizzles from June to September add to the enchantment of Ooty. The rain-kissed earthy fragrance invigorates its magical essence.

An early morning boat ride on the Ooty Lake evokes a spiritual awakening. The sombre sky's reflection on the translucent water is sure to put the mind at ease. Besides, the enchanting panoramic view of Ooty from the Doddabeta Peak is not to miss!

Photo: Collected / Hendrik Cornelissen / Unsplash

Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka

If you have not witnessed England closely, a trip to Nuwara Eliya is a perfect teaser as it offers a spellbinding glimpse! Known as "Little England" in Sri Lanka, it is an epitome of royal beauty adorned with lush tea plantations, sparkling waterfalls, and British-styled buildings.

A walk across the fresh windy valleys and emerald green tea estates at the slopes of the hill is a mood-lifter!

February to April is the ideal time to visit Nuwara Eliya as the weather remains moderate and comfortable. The early morning mists, blended with tangy air, remind its visitors of the invigorating atmosphere of England. Pidurutalagala, the highest peak in Sri Lanka, overlooking the green tea plantation is an awe-striking sight!

The heritage of Nuwara Eliya is reflected in the architecture of the nearby Victorian-style residences, churches, and red post offices. All in all, the tranquil weather blending with mesmerizing scenic landscapes, makes it an iconic hill station.

Photo: Collected / Azin Javadzadeh / Unsplash

Ghorepani Poon Hill, Nepal

Are you up for a quick trekking adventure? If so, the Ghorepani Poon Hill of the Annapurna region in Nepal is the finest destination! It offers a unique experience as you witness the grandeur of the picturesque landscape.

The best time to relish the beauty of Ghorepani Poon Hill is spring. Nature revives in full spirit from March to May. It's like a scenic art — the ethereal sunrise and sunset peering over the vibrant tapestry of Annpurna, Nilgiris, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri mountains.

As you trek upwards, you are bound to come across the amiable locals of the hills. It's a perfect opportunity to connect with the lives and cultures in Ghorepani Poon Hill.

Photo: Collected / Vivek Kumar / Unsplash

Munnar Hill Station, India

Fall in love with the romantic charm of Munnar! Be it on your own or with your loved one, the lovable hill station is sure to melt your heart. Located in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala, Munnar encapsulates a scenic majesty!

It's intoxicating to imbibe the blend of aromatic tea plantations with the rustles of windy pathways. The cool and comfortable temperature in summer from March to June is perfect for the Munnar excursion! It allows an active indulgence in the thrill of sightseeing, trekking, and camping.

Munnar is beyond a wondrous sight! It's a soulful journey and a spiritual awakening harmonising with the crashing rhythms of cascading waterfalls, sprawling tea plantations, and picturesque landscapes.

Photo: Collected / Truly Bhutan / Unsplash

Paro, Bhutan

Cleanse your soul spiritually with the richness of wondrous heritage at the Paro hill station in Bhutan. The picturesque hill is embellished by traditional monasteries over a backdrop of lush green valleys. If you observe closely, the traditional-styled homes and temples usher a sacred essence to the landscape.

Paro is at its best during Spring (March to May) and Autumn (October to November) as the full-bloomed green trails gracefully complement the clear blue sky. This bountiful paradise is also a remarkable outdoor destination as you can walk, trek, and bike across the gorgeous trails and hilly valleys.

A trip to the Paro hill station is incomplete without visiting the iconic Taktsang Lhakhang, also known as Tiger's Nest. It's an absolute marvel to see the Tiger's Nest clings to a cliff overlooking the Paro Valley.