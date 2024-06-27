In pictures: The mad honey hunters of Nepal

Aita Prasad Gurung dangled off a cliff in Nepal, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes.

Aita cuts bamboo into thin strips to make rope for the ladder used during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 28, 2024. REUTERS

The 40-year-old wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50 m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies.

Beehives covered by bees cluster on the overhang of a cliff a day ahead of the honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"It is fraught with danger of falling," said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. "One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time."

A villager tends to a fire made to create smoke, which will drive bees away from the hives, during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants.

Wild bees fly near a beehive during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"There were about 35 hives last year," said another member of the community, Chitra Bahadur Gurung, 49, adding, "We barely have 15 now."

Aita (left), along with his fellow villagers, work to cut the honeycomb using bamboo as they stand on makeshift metal scaffolding during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey.

A drone view shows villagers using a long bamboo pole to cut a hive, at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Earlier, the villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa.

Villagers set up a fire to make smoke below a cliff, during honey hunting near Taap, Nepal May 29, 2024. REUTERS

The honeycomb extract, also known as 'mad honey', for some intoxicating qualities that can cause hallucinations, sells for 2,000 Nepali rupees ($1.5) a litre, but the villagers rule out overharvesting as a reason for falling collections.

Villagers carry Bashanta Gurung, 18, towards a safe location after he collapsed after getting stung by wild bees during honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat.

A bee lands on a freshly cut honeycomb below the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade, said 41-year-old Hem Raj Gurung.

A honeycomb is pictured below a cliff during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Aakhit Gurung, 17, covers his face using a net as he arrives to observe the honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Bel Bahadur Gurung, 34, works to clear the way for a Buddhist priest to arrive to offer pooja, in which the priest offers prayers on behalf of the hunters on the cliff for safety, ahead of honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"We harvested about 600 kg of honey 10 years back, which fell to about 180 kg last year and is just about 100 kg this year," he said.

A composite image shows various parts of a ritual to pray for safety and ward off bad omens, before honey hunting begins on the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Some experts blame climate change, driven by a global rise in temperatures, as a major factor in the decline, but other contributors are deforestation, diversion of water from streams and rivers for hydroelectric dams and use of pesticides.

Villagers cut wood to build a ladder and to make anchor points to which to tie the ladder, near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show.

A villager cuts bamboo into thin strips to make rope for the ladder used during honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 28, 2024. REUTERS

Villagers twist long strips of bamboo to make a rope a day ahead of honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal May 28, 2024. REUTERS

Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Villagers arrange a rope made of bamboo below the cliff as they prepare for honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Research showed climate change was disrupting the food chains for bees and the flowering of plants, affecting populations of both across the world, added Bhadwal, the head of earth science and climate change at the institute.

Villagers carry a ladder that they made using local resources, such as bamboo and tree trunks, as they head over to harvest honey from the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"In terms of the patterns and what we're talking about, I think the patterns are the same in Nepal," she said.

Villagers cover themselves with ‘bakhu,’ a type of a large shawl or a poncho made by local women from sheep wool, near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Climate change was affecting the Himalayan cliff bees in different ways, said Surendra Raj Joshi, a specialists in resilient livelihood at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Kathmandu.

Women from the village gather at the cliff to observe the honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"Too much or too little rain, intense or erratic rain, and long dry spells or high fluctuations in temperature, put stress on honeybees to maintain colony strength and honey stocks," he said.

Dudhrashi Gurung, 79, covers his face with a net as the villagers prepare for honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Lifecycle changes in plants also cause early or late flowering and fluctuations in secretion of nectar and honeydew, he said, adding, "The most visible indicator of the climate change is the erratic weather."

A villager covers his face with a mesh bag used to store vegetables as he arrives to observe the honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Bees rest on a hive at a cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 28, 2024. REUTERS

A dead bee lays on the ground below the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Some experts say floods and landslides can cause habitat loss and shrink the areas where bees can forage for food.

A villager squeezes honeycomb as he uses a net to filter freshly-harvested honey from the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Tek Prasad Gurung, 64, takes a bite from freshly-harvested honeycomb during honey hunting near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Villagers carry 'gagri,' vessels normally used to transport or store water but in this case were bought to carry honey, after honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Villagers carry 'gagri,' vessels normally used to transport or store water but in this case were bought to carry honey, after honey hunting at the cliff near Taap, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Dil Bahadur Gurung, 24, a honey hunter, washes his face outside his house a day ahead of the hunt at Taap, Nepal, May 28, 2024. REUTERS

Chandi Kumari Gurung, 39, cooks rice for dinner as her husband Aita Prasad Gurung, 40, looks after their son Pramod Gurung, 1, a day ahead of the honey hunting at their house in Taap, Nepal, May 28, 2024. REUTERS

The decline in bee populations spells insufficient pollination of high mountain crops and wild flora, said Joshi, who is also an expert on bees.

Water bursts from the pipeline of Upper Chhandi Khola Small Hydropower Project, a run-of-the-river hydroelectricity generation scheme, as a villager carries a tree trunk to prepare for the honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

"It will also have implications on the rural economy, as honey hunting is a tradition emerging as an important eco-tourism activity," Joshi added. "Besides honey and beeswax, communities will lose income from tourism."