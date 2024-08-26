Bangladesh beat India to move into SAFF U-20 Championship final

Substitute goalkeeper Mohammad Asif saved two crucial penalties in the shootout as Bangladesh made it to the final of SAFF U-20 Championship with a 4-3 win over India in the second semifinal at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal today.

Three-time runners-up Bangladesh will face hosts Nepal in the final on Wednesday.

Asif, who came in place of regular goalkeeper and captain Mehedi Hasan Srabon after the latter had to leave the field due to an injury in 69th minute, saw three-time champions India equalise the scoreline 1-1 in the 75th minute from a scramble. But later the tall goalkeeper turned into Bangladesh's hero with two fine saves.

Asif first stopped the first spot-kick from Thanglalsoun Gangte to demoralise the Indian side before stopping the fifth penalty from Akash Tirkey. Bangladesh's Piash Ahmed Nova, Moinul Islam, Shakil Ahmed Topu and Ashraful Haque converted all four of their attempts.

The Bangladesh team were on the backfoot throughout the early exchanges before they took the lead in the 35th minute through a strike from Asadul Molla. India captain Ricky Meetei Naobam equalised in the 75th minute and the match went to penalties as the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nepal had beaten Bhutan 4-1 on penalties in the first semifinal on Sunday.