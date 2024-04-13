Football
Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:47 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:53 PM

Player gets whipped by fan after Saudi Super Cup final loss

Photo: Collected

In one of the most bizarre fan-player interactions ever, a supporter was seen assaulting Al-Ittihad forward Abderrazak Hamdallah after their 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup title in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Moments after the referee blew the final whistle, Hamdallah made his way onto his team's bench, leading a fan sitting nearby to whinge to the player about the loss.

Unhappy with the reaction, Hamdallah threw water directly at the fan, causing the fan to do the unthinkable and assault the player with a whip from the stands – not once, but twice.

Hamdullah, a 2022 World Cup participant with Morocco, was held back by teammates and staff following the assault. The 33-year-old striker also scored the only goal for Al-Ittihad in the final.
 
 

Related topic:
Saudi Super CupAl-IttihadAl-Hillal
