‘One of the most important wins’: Messi after Brazil’s first-ever loss at home in a WC qualifier

Messi (C) celebrates with teammates at the end of the match at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023. Photo: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi categorised their 1-0 win over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on Tuesday as "one of the most important wins that this group has achieved".

Nicolas Otamendi's towering header separated the two archrivals in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour after police clashed with fans at a sold-out Maracana Stadium.

Argentina's midfielder Leandro Paredes celebrates their victory. Photo: AFP

The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world football hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

The world champions, led by Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room for more than 10 minutes.

The players eventually returned and the match started in a tumult of noise as local fans roared their support of the five-time world champions, who were looking to get their campaign back on track after losing successive qualifiers for the first time.

Instead, they plunged to a third straight defeat, their first ever at home in a World Cup qualifier, to stand sixth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Argentina and in the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

"The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again," Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

"Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people.

Messi reacts during game. Photo: AFP

"You think about the family, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...

"After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved."

This is Brazil's first-ever loss at home in a World Cup qualifier, ending their unbeaten streak that lasted 64 games. This is also the first time the Selecao have lost three in a row since 2001, and extends their active winless run to four.

"It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history," Messi added.

After all the pre-match drama, it was a nervy first half with 22 fouls, three bookings and several skirmishes as rival players frequently faced off and the referee flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation.

Brazil were arguably the better side until Argentina made the most of one of the few chances they created in the 63rd minute, when defender Otamendi rose high to power home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

It was Argentina's only shot on target and Brazil's misery was compounded when substitute midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute, only three minutes after he came off the bench.