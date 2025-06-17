No discount for charity: Bonucci wipes out female footballer with brutal tackle

Fans at Sunday's Soccer Aid charity match between England and World XI at Old Trafford were treated to a vintage display of Italian defending, albeit with a slightly less charitable outcome for former England Women's team captain Steph Houghton.

The culprit? None other than former Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci whose tenacious tackle on the female footballer, playing for England on the evening, has since gone viral.

Bonucci, known for his fiery temperament, was part of Italy and Juventus' imposing BBC defence line alongside Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

In a moment that perfectly encapsulated his passion and an uncompromising attitude towards winning a challenge, Bonucci, marshalling the back line for World XI, dispossessed Houghton with an onrushing sliding tackle that seemed to whisper, "It's for charity, but a defender is who I am and defending the goal is what I must do."

The Italian's technique made him come away with the ball but Houghton, who was taken out in the aftermath of the tackle, was left in a heap. The execution was pure, unadulterated Bonucci -- ball won, and opponent on the turf. The only thing missing was a shrug and the trademark Italian hand gesture, often called the finger purse or pinched fingers -- "Che vuoi" in Italian.

But Bonucci quickly spotted that Houghton was in distress and put the ball away to stop play so that she could receive treatment. Ever the professional, Houghton received treatment and eventually got back on her feet, perhaps pondering whether the charity memo had bypassed her opponent entirely.

With the score delicately balanced at 4-4, Houghton played on for the final few minutes, and the World XI ultimately edged the win 5-4.

Social media, naturally, erupted with a mix of amusement and admiration.

"Does Chiellini know it's a charity game?" one user quipped on X, while another stated, "That's why he's a legend!"

Bonucci was quick to react after the match, with the two players still on good terms despite the clash. The former Juventus star posted a picture of the pair on Instagram along with the caption: "She's still alive!!" Houghton responded with the words "My guy."

