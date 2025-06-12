‘New Bangladesh’, or the same as a decade ago? 

About 10 years ago, in 2015, the Bangladesh national football team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Singapore in a FIFA friendly match. Tuesday's identical 2-1 defeat to the same opponent in the Asian Cup Qualifiers at the same ground gives the impression that the men in red and green have remained in the same place they were a decade ago -- despite the inclusion of expatriate players like Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome.

However, central defender Tapu Barman believes that this is a "new Bangladesh team."

"We are really sorry to them [fans] for not delivering a win. But this is a new Bangladesh football team, and we will fulfil their desire in the coming days," Tapu told The Daily Star on Wednesday.



Is Topu's claim true?

Local football experts have raised questions over the selection of the playing eleven, the positioning of players, and the tactics adopted by Spanish coach Javier Cabrera against Singapore, a team just 22 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings.

After holding India -- who are 56 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings -- to a goalless draw in March, expectations were high for a win against Singapore at home. The anticipation grew stronger following the inclusion of two more expatriate footballers -- Canada-based Shamit Shome and Italy-based Fahamedul Islam -- after a shining debut from Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury against India. But it did not happen.

Is the Bangladesh football team still in the same position it was 10 years ago? Or what were the differences between the India and Singapore matches for Bangladesh?

"I think we did not perform badly because everyone tried to give their level best. It's not that Singapore beat us easily after dominating the game. We were unlucky to concede two goals -- one from a set piece and another from a rebound," Tapu added.

"It was a test for us, but we could not pass," said the experienced defender, adding that Bangladesh still have a chance to progress to the final round of the Asian Cup, as India also lost their second match to Hong Kong.

Comparing the Singapore match to the one against India, Tapu also said, "If you talk about the technique and tactics of Singapore, yes, they are better than India. Singapore have a few exceptional players, especially in the midfield – including the scorer Song Ui-young and the player in the number 10 position. Singapore players were also physically stronger," said Tapu. He added that Bangladeshi players ran more in the first 20 minutes, which tired them out in the hot and humid weather, although they attempted a comeback in the second half.

The Bashundhara Kings defender said that their initial plan was not to allow Singapore to build up play and to press the opponent high when back-passing to their goalkeeper.

"We also won the ball in high pressing, but we were not clinical in those moments. We deserved the victory, which was really needed for us, but it didn't happen. Let's try to take the opportunity in the next matches," said Tapu, who also joined the attack during set-piece situations and narrowly missed the target once.

Tapu also urged football fans to continue supporting them as they have been.

"If the football fans keep supporting us the way they did during the matches against Singapore and Bhutan, I believe the country's football must move forward. We will also produce results because the fans have a big impact -- their love for the team is unbelievable," Tapu concluded.