Thu May 29, 2025 09:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 09:00 AM

Shamit adds to Bangladesh’s midfield facelift

Sports Reporter
Bangladesh football team's midfield facelift, which began with the arrival of Hamza Chowdhury, entered its next phase yesterday with Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome getting called up in the 26-member preliminary squad for the team's Asian Cup Qualifying tie against Singapore at home on June 10.

Hamza, an English Premier League (EPL) midfielder signed under Leicester City and who was on loan to Championship side Sheffield United last season, dazzled in his Bangladesh debut on March 25 against India in the Asian Cup Qualifying opener, visibly bolstering the team's midfield.

Hamza and Mohammad Ridoy played as pivot midfielders against India, linking the defense and attack seamlessly. But the men in red and green failed to penetrate the Indian defence in the goalless draw, seemingly missing a quality midfielder who could add an attacking edge.

With the inclusion of Shamit of Cavalry FC, who has played in Canada's top-flight football for nine years, that missing link in the midfield could potentially get filled.

Head coach Javier Cabrera was evidently excited to add Shamit to his midfield cavalry, and also boasted that his current midfield is the best in South Asia.

"I am sure about it [best midfield] in South Asia. [it is now] a very strong midfield with the inclusion of Shamit, especially in our group [AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers]," Cabrera told the reporters soon after disclosing his 26-member preliminary squad yesterday.

With Hamza more adept at backing up the defense, Shamit is expected to play the key role of delivering the final passes for forwards likes Rakib Hossain.

Italy-based winger Fahamedul Islam, who was sent back to Italy from the team's camp in Saudi Arabia ahead of the India tie, was also included in the squad.

Cabrera, however, also urged everyone to be patient as both Shamit needed a little time to get adjusted with the weather and condition of Bangladesh.

"We have to be a bit patient because it is going to be very short time for him [Shamit] to adapt, very different weather, very long journey from Canada, so let's be patient," said Cabrera, adding that the 25 players barring Shamit will be available for the practice match against Bhutan on June 4.

With Shamit in the mix, Cabrera also believes Bangladesh are in a better position to secure full points against Singapore.

"The team is very strong and we have full belief in ourselves. We know we performed very well against India and we could have done much better and we can do better.

"If we are able to at least keep the same level of performance, that could be enough to get points. But we want to get the three points and we are absolutely convinced that at home, in these conditions and with the full support that we are going to get, we definitely can get three points," hoped Cabrera.

