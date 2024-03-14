Football
Reuters
Thu Mar 14, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 11:47 AM

Football

Morocco include Real Madrid's Diaz in squad for upcoming friendlies

Reuters
Thu Mar 14, 2024 11:35 AM
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz in action with Celta Vigo's Fran Beltran. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz was on Wednesday named in Morocco's squad after deciding to represent the North African team rather than Spain.

Diaz was included in Walid Regragui's 24-man roster for the matches against Angola and Mauritania this month, the Moroccan Football Federation said in a statement.

The 24-year-old represented Spain in one game and scored against Lithuania in 2021.

FIFA rules say players can switch international allegiance as long as they have made fewer than three appearances for a country before the age of 21 and have not played for that nation for at least three years.

Former AC Milan winger Diaz has produced fine displays with Real Madrid far this season, scoring eight goals in 32 games in all competitions.

Real MadridBrahim DiazMorocco
