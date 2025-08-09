Endrick gets Real Madrid's No. 9, but can he shoulder its weight?

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Endrick celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round match against Stuttgart VFB at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 17, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

The number nine shirt at Real Madrid is more than just a number -- it's a responsibility, a legacy, and sometimes, a curse. Now, it belongs to Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick.

The 19-year-old inherits the number from Kylian Mbappe, who donned it in his debut season after signing with the club last year before switching to the number 10 following Luka Modric's departure this season.

Before Mbappe, the shirt had been the property of some of the club's greatest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the owner of five Ballon d'Ors and one of the GOATs of the game, and Karim Benzema, who wore it for the better part of the last decade while becoming the club's second-highest scorer with 354 goals in 648 games.

Endrick will also follow in the footsteps of Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who was the last Brazilian to wear the No. 9 for Los Blancos between 2003 and 2007, adding another layer of pressure on the youngster's shoulders.

Real Madrid officially unveiled Endrick as their new No. 9 on their verified social media accounts, a move that all but confirms the club's intention to keep him in the squad rather than sending him out on loan. The appointment also signals that new coach Xabi Alonso could be ready to give the teenager more minutes than in his debut campaign.

Signed from Palmeiras in December 2022 at just 16, Endrick was promoted to the first team last year. In his first season, he played 847 minutes across 37 appearances, scoring seven goals -- five of them in just six Copa del Rey matches -- alongside a solitary assist.

However, competition for the lone striker's role is set to be fierce. Real also announced a five-year contract extension for Gonzalo Garcia, the top scorer at the last FIFA Club World Cup with four goals in six appearances. Garcia, who has taken over Endrick's old number 16 shirt, will be pushing hard for a starting spot.

The question now is whether Endrick can deliver the goals, consistency, and presence demanded of Real Madrid's number nine -- a shirt that comes with both prestige and pressure. With the shadow of legends looming and competition breathing down his neck, this could be the beginning of the Brazilian teenager's most defining chapter in his career.