Mohammedan in Federation Cup final again

Emmanuel Sunday (C) and Shahriar Emon scored in a 2-1 win over Police to take Mohammedan to the final of the Federation Cup. Photo: BFF

Defending champions Mohammedan came from behind to confirm their final berth in the Federation Cup with a 2-1 win over Bangladesh Police FC in the first semifinal at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Police took the lead against the run of the play in the 48th minute when Uzbek defender Akhrorbek Uktamov scored with a dipping header on a free-kick from Edward Morillo to give Police hopes of reaching the final at the expense of of 14-time finalists.

However, 11-time champions Mohammedan showed character once again as Nigerian forward Emanuel Sunday levelled the margin with a side-volley in the 68th minute before local forward Sahariar Emon wrapped up the victory with a close-range header in the 79th minute.

Mohammedan will face the winners of the second semifinal between Abahani and Independence Cup champions Bashundhara Kings.