Mohammedan, Abahani in same group

Mohammedan players celebrate after defeating Abahani in the final of the Federation Cup 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Reigning champions Mohammedan SC and runners-up Abahani Limited were slotted in Group B of the Federation Cup draw held at BFF House today.

Chittagong Abahani and Brothers Union are the other members of Group B of the 10-team competition.

The 34th edition of the tournament will get underway on December 26 at three separate venues in Munshiganj, Gopalganj and Bashundhara Kings arena. The final is billed for May 21 next year.

This is the third time Abahani and Mohammedan have been drawn in the same group of the Federation Cup. Earlier, they were grouped together in 2013 and 2020 and in both editions neither of them could reach the final.

In the last edition, 11-time champions Mohammedan and 12-time champions Abahani faced off in the final for the first time in 14 years and the former team won in a penalty shoot out.

The 10 participating teams were divided into three groups with the top two sides from each group and the two best third-place finishers set to advance to the quarterfinals.

Group A: Police FC, Sheikh Jamal DC and Rahmatganj MFS

Group B: Abahani, Mohammedan SC, Ctg Abahani and Brothers Union

Group C: Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Russel KC and Fortis FC