AFP, London
Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:21 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:26 AM

Man City fined £1 mn after delayed Premier League kick-offs

Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:21 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:26 AM
AFP, London
Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:21 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:26 AM
Photo: AFP

Manchester City have been fined more than £1 million by the Premier League over delayed kick-offs in nine matches last season.

Premier League officials announced on Thursday that Pep Guardiola's side had breached rules around kick-off and restart times between October and February.

The longest delay was two minutes and 24 seconds before the resumption of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in December.

The Premier League said City had accepted the breaches and apologised for the incidents.

The fines total £1.08 million ($1.45 million).

"Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs," a Premier League statement said.

"It also ensures the broadcast of every Premier League match is kept to schedule."

It is not the first time City have been in trouble for their tardy kick-offs.

The club were fined more than £2 million last year for 22 breaches of the kick-off and restart rules.

Guardiola's men finished third in the Premier League last season as their four-year reign as champions came to an end.

City, who also suffered a shock FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace, are currently playing in the Club World Cup in the United States.

