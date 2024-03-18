Man City face Chelsea in FA Cup semis, Man Utd take on Coventry

FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals at Wembley, while Manchester United's reward for their thrilling win against Liverpool is a meeting with second tier Coventry.

Sunday's draw for the last four raised the prospect of a repeat of last season's all-Manchester FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Treble-chasing City eased through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Chelsea needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Championship promotion chasers Leicester 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to Amad Diallo's last-gasp strike in extra time.

United will play Championship side Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday with two goals in stoppage time.

Draw for the English FA Cup semi-finals made on Sunday:

Coventry v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Ties to played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.