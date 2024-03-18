Football
AFP, London
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:55 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:00 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Man City face Chelsea in FA Cup semis, Man Utd take on Coventry

AFP, London
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:55 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:00 AM
Photo: AFP

FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals at Wembley, while Manchester United's reward for their thrilling win against Liverpool is a meeting with second tier Coventry.

Sunday's draw for the last four raised the prospect of a repeat of last season's all-Manchester FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Treble-chasing City eased through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Read more

The route to Europe through the FA Cup

Chelsea needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Championship promotion chasers Leicester 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to Amad Diallo's last-gasp strike in extra time.

United will play Championship side Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday with two goals in stoppage time.

Draw for the English FA Cup semi-finals made on Sunday:

Coventry v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Ties to played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.

Related topic:
FA CupManchester CityManchester UnitedChelseaCoventry CityFA Cup 2024Pep GuardiolaErik ten HagMauricio PochettinoPLEPLPremier LeagueUCLManchester City vs Real Madrid
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Premier League title race comes to a boil

5d ago

Palmer sinks Fulham to lift Chelsea gloom

Man Utd's 2023 squad most expensive in history, UEFA reports

Man Utd hit by Hojlund injury blow

3w ago

Foden double fires City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield

|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

চাহিদার চেয়ে বেশি বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র, ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জের বোঝা জনগণের কাঁধে

‘এটা অন্যায়, জনগণের সঙ্গে অবিচার।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

লেখাপড়া দরকার, কিন্তু চাপ সৃষ্টি করবেন না: অভিভাবক-শিক্ষকদের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification