Ten Hag says lack of goals Manchester United's biggest problem

Manchester United's Dutch striker #11 Joshua Zirkzee (L) reacts after missing a chance on goal during the UEFA Europa league stage football match between Manchester United and FC Twente at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has highlighted a lack of goals as the major factor behind the English giants' faltering start to the season.

There was fresh frustration for the Dutchman, now in his third campaign at Old Trafford, when United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly-ranked FC Twente in their Europa League opener.

That result followed an uninspiring goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend.

United made an encouraging start against Twente, Ten Hag's former club, when Christian Eriksen put them ahead with a powerful first-half strike before Sam Lammers equalised for Twente in the 68th minute after Eriksen was caught in possession.

Ten Hag's current side had 18 attempts on goal against Twente, having failed to score with 15 shots at Selhurst Park, and Ten Hag is now looking for United to rediscover their ruthless streak against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 54-year-old Ten Hag, asked at a pre-match press conference on Thursday what is United's biggest issue at the moment, replied: "Not scoring goals, not scoring goals enough. That's the problem, the key area.

"We have to score more goals as a team. I think we have players across the team who have the ability to score. That's clear.

"You see all the opportunities we are creating, we are not scoring enough."

United, however, did return from the international break with a 3-0 win at promoted Southampton and a 7-0 League Cup thrashing of third-tier Barnsley.

Those are among just three victories United have managed in eight matches in all competitions so far this season, with Ten Hag saying it was too early to reach a definitive judgement on his inconsistent side.

"Still we are working, we are in progress," he said. "We have to sign players. We also made a choice to sign very young players.

"Like last year (Rasmus) Hojlund, like this year (Joshua) Zirkzee and Leny Yoro -- players we believe in them in this moment but also for the future. We have to build them."

He added: "Now we have to work with the squad and that takes time and of course I am also -- it's not a good behaviour from me -- impatient and I want to go straight forward.

"But also, to be fair, we had success in the last two seasons (winning the 2023 League Cup and 2024 FA Cup) and we have to work very hard to bring another success."