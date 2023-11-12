Lewandowski goal mark 'still too far away' says Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said Robert Lewandowski's league goals record was "still a bit too far away" despite again scoring a brace in a 4-2 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Kane scored a brace in the first half to bring his season tally to 17 in 11 games, edging closer to Lewandowski's record of 41 set in 2020-21.

"It's a little bit too far away yet" Kane said of the record, telling reporters "I'm sure you guys will bring it up every time I score."

"I just need to be focused game by game... if we're close in April, then I'm sure it'll be something I'll try and reach."

Kane, 30, told reporters he was "proud" of "my best start of a season so far".

"It's never easy with everything going on, on and off the pitch. This was my first experience of moving clubs so to have started the way I have, I'm really happy."

Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the summer of 2022, scored 312 in 384 games for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern, but not even the Pole started a season with 17 in 11 games as the England captain has done now.

Kane's 17 goals was higher than the totals of nine sides in the league so far this season, while it is also one more than the total of last season's record.

"Sometimes as a striker you're just in good form, the ball falls nicely and nestles in the side of the net rather than hits the post.

"You have to ride with that and at the moment I'm in a good moment."