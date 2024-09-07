Football
Kane says he aims to follow Ronaldo's path

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and England's Harry Kane. Photo: AFP

England captain Harry Kane plans to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example by extending his career as long as possible.

Portugal striker Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his remarkable career in a Nations League victory over Croatia on Thursday.

It was the 39-year-old's 213th appearance for his country and the achievement has provided Bayern Munich forward Kane with an incentive as he approaches the latter stages of his own career.

Kane endured a difficult Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate's side were beaten 2-1 in the final by Spain after a spluttering campaign.

But the 31-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo as he prepares for England's Nations League opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

"Cristiano is the benchmark, not only being one of the best footballers ever to play, but also the benchmark of how long you can play for at a higher level," Kane told reporters on Friday.

"I think sometimes in football and maybe in sport in general, there's a perception that when you get to your thirties it's time to start slowing down, playing fewer games and not playing to the high level.

"Cristiano is just showing that every week, every time he plays, every time he scores, so from my point of view, that's the aim.

"I want to play as long as possible for England and it's great to see other athletes doing it in front of me. It shows that it's possible, and it's just about how you feel yourself.

"I feel in a really good place, both physically and mentally and whatever noise there is around, as long as you keep performing and keep doing what you know you can, that's all you can do."

Kane is in line to win his 99th cap against Ireland after another draining summer, with little time to rest after the Euros before returning to action.

While acknowledging the physical demands of ever-longer seasons, the former Tottenham striker said the increasing pressure is something players simply have to get used to.

"There was a lot of talk during the Euros about me and my condition, but like I said then, I felt in good shape," he said.

"Did the games go the way I wanted? No. Not really. But there were a lot of us who felt below par in terms of individual performances and we did extremely well to get to where we got to, which was down to our team spirit and cohesion we created over the years.

"But sometimes when it does not go the way you wanted it to go, there is always something to look for and someone to blame. But I feel good, I have come back in a good place and I have started the season well."

