Kane hattrick sends Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel, northern Germany, on September 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the season and jumped to the top of the Bundesliga table after hammering newly-promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1. Jamal Musiala scored the third fastest goal in Bundesliga history, giving Bayern the lead after just 15 seconds.

A mistake by Kiel captain Lewis Holtby opened the door for his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane, who doubled Bayern's lead seven minutes in.

It went from bad to worse for the hosts, as Musiala took advantage of another defensive error to deliver a cross that was eventually turned into his own net by Nicolai Remberg.

After just 13 minutes Bayern Munich were 3-0 up.

Three years on from their famous victory against Bayern in the second round of the German Cup, Kiel looked starstruck.

Kane scored his second just before the break, before substitute Michael Olise smashed in a rebound shortly after the hour mark.

Armin Gigovic's header gave the home fans something to cheer about, but Bayern had the last word as Kane dispatched an injury-time penalty to seal his hat-trick and an emphatic Bayern victory.

Bayern are two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, but Vincent Kompany's side now turn their attention to their Champions League campaign which starts with a home game against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

- Leverkusen bounce back -

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen put their first defeat in 35 Bundesliga games behind them on Saturday when they thumped Hoffenheim 4-1 with Victor Boniface bagging a brace.

The win will be a confidence-boost for Xavi Alonso's men Leverkusen, who start their Champions League campaign next Tuesday in Rotterdam against Feyenoord. Frenchman Martin Terrier scored his first Bundesliga goal to give the visitors a deserved lead, before Boniface danced around defenders to add a second while Mergim Berisha soon pulled one back.

"It comes from a Tiktok trend in Nigeria, who created this dance and he asked me if I could do it after I score," said Boniface, explaining his goal celebration. But eventually, Leverkusen found a way through.

Florian Wirtz converted a penalty before Boniface added a well-taken second. Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, making his 464th Bundesliga appearance to draw level with German football legend Lothar Matthäus, made a string of saves to keep the home side in the game.

"A good team loses once, but not two, three or four times in a row," Granit Xhaka said afterwards. - Leipzig held - Despite dominating, Leipzig couldn't find a way past Union Berlin and had to settle for a point after a 0-0 draw.

With Marco Rose out suspended and Bo Svensson sick, both teams were without their head coaches on the sideline. Xavi Simons hit the bar, and Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved a Lois Openda penalty and a David Raum free kick to frustrate the hosts, who couldn't maintain their perfect start to the season.

Elsewhere, Frankfurt beat Wolfsburg 2-1 as Omar Marmoush came back to haunt his former employer by scoring a goal in each half.

At the third time of asking, Stuttgart got their first win of the season by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes from Ermedin Demirovic. In-form Germany striker Deniz Undav had given Stuttgart the lead in the first half, only for Alassane Plea to equalize for the hosts.

A brace from Junior Adamu helped Freiburg to a 2-1 win over Bochum, who had taken the lead with their first goal of the season.