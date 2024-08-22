Leverkusen coach Alonso says Bayern 'favourites' in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said Thursday that Bayern Munich are the Bundesliga title favourites this season, despite his side's incredible league and cup double last campaign.

"For me, the favourites are Bayern, that's clear," Alonso said at a press conference ahead of Friday's Bundesliga season opener away at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"Our goal is to stay in the top four. That's realistic -- we have a good squad."

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time in club history, condemning Bayern to a first trophyless season since 2011-12 and ending their 11-year reign in Germany.

In addition to new coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern have had a busy summer, bringing in Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha from the Premier League and Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart.

Leverkusen have not lost a match in Germany in May 2023.

Last season they became the first side to go through a Bundesliga campaign unbeaten, while claiming the German Cup alongside a run to the Europa League final.

Leverkusen kicked off the new season last weekend by beating Stuttgart on penalties in the German Super Cup after a 2-2 draw.

Alonso said Leverkusen's title-winning season, during which they lost just one of 53 matches in all competitions, was "in the past".

"Last year was really nice... but we're starting from scratch again," he said.

"We need to earn everything again. We need to win our points and for that we need good performances.

"We know every game will be difficult -- and that will be the case against Gladbach."

Alonso said everyone would be available for the trip to derby rivals Gladbach with the exception of Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who has a knee injury.