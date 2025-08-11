A lesson that should channel the right spirit

Bangladesh women's football team coach, Peter Butler, had hoped his side would gain valuable lessons when they faced South Korea in their final Group H fixture of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

The Englishman praised South Korea's technical superiority and well-funded development structure. "They spend millions and millions on development. They've spent fortunes on planning and organisation. I'm sure their players don't stop at Level III of BFF. I just hope we learn some lessons from this tournament," he had said.

Bangladesh did, indeed, learn lessons at the Lao National Stadium in Vientiane -- though perhaps not in the way Butler had hoped. The indomitable Young Tigresses were handed a sobering 6-1 defeat by a dominant South Korean side, who exposed some weakness in Bangladesh's game.

Despite the heavy loss, Bangladesh progressed to the final round of qualifiers -- deservedly -- as one of the three best runners-up teams. But the manner of their defeat has raised a few serious questions for Butler and his staff to ponder.

Bangladesh had entered the final group match surprisingly in pole position, ahead of group favourites Korea, following commanding wins over Laos (3-1) and Timor-Leste (8-0). With Korea only edging Laos 1-0, Bangladesh led the group on goals-scored count, and fans dared to dream of a famous result -- buoyed by an eight-match winning streak and the senior team's recent successes against stronger opposition.

However, the gulf in class was quickly apparent. South Korea, ranked 21st at the senior level compared to Bangladesh's 104th, put on a display of technical brilliance, tactical discipline, and superior fitness, exposing both Butler's game plan and the team's physical limitations.

Bangladesh actually struck first, taking the lead in the 15th minute. But the lead lasted only four minutes, as Korean captain Lee Haeun equalised with a clever run behind Bangladesh's high-line defence.

Peter Butler will have a lot to ponder and a lot more to work on before the Asian Cup. Photo: BFF

In response, Butler shifted from his preferred three-at-the-back system to a four-player defence, sacrificing two wingers to shore up the backline. But the tide had already turned. South Korea's relentless pressure saw them score five more goals in the second half, capitalising on Bangladesh's fading fitness and broken confidence.

It wasn't just this match that exposed vulnerabilities. The senior team also showed signs of fragility during their Asian Cup qualifying campaign, often relying on moments of individual brilliance from the likes of Ritu Porna Chakma or Rupna Chakma -- or simply sheer luck -- to get over the line.

With less than seven months to go before the Women's Asian Cup in Australia -- where Bangladesh will face more ruthless sides such as North Korea and China -- the team will need far more than luck or individual sparks to avoid heavy defeats.

To his credit, Butler has done a commendable job since taking over. Under his stewardship, the senior team defended their SAFF Women's Championship crown and booked a maiden Asian Cup berth. He also led the U-20s to a SAFF title and their first-ever AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification -- all the while navigating through a distressing player-rebellion and managing success without some of the more experienced players.

Most importantly, the former West Ham United midfielder has given the Bangladesh women's teams a clear identity -- one built on attractive, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude. But defeats like Sunday's come with a stark reminder to assess the broader picture -- to refine strategies, improve conditioning, and close the gap in technical quality, leaving all illusion or ego aside.

The clock is ticking toward Australia, and the road ahead demands clarity, courage, and complete commitment from all involved.