Key suspects in police camp attack fled to neighbouring country: Home adviser

Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said several suspects, including the ringleaders, fled to a neighbouring country after the armed attack on a police camp in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila.

"They will end up in Keraniganj jail once they return," he told reporters while visiting the temporary police camp at Jamalpur village in Gazaria around 4:00pm today.

He added, "We have announced that if anyone provides us with information about illegal firearms, they will be rewarded, and their identities will be kept secret."

Jahangir, who is also the agriculture adviser, addressed farmers' woes, noting that potato growers were struggling to get fair prices.

"The government has fixed the cold storage price at Tk 22 per kg to ensure farmers get fair returns," he said.

During his visit, Jahangir observed the police camp's activities and overall law and order.

The visit was attended by Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General Rezaul Karim Mallick, Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Fatema Tul Jannat, Superintendent of Police Md Samsul Alam Sarkar, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashraful Alam, Officer-in-Charge Anwar Alam Azad, and other local officials.

The temporary police camp was set up on August 22 to curb river piracy in remote areas of Guagachia union. Just three days later, on August 25, members of the Nayan-Piyas gang opened fire with over a hundred rounds and hurled several crude bombs targeting the camp police from the nearby Meghna river.

So far, five people, including Ripon, elder brother of "gang leader" Nayan, have been arrested in connection with the incident.