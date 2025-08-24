LAFC's Son, Whitecaps' Mueller score first MLS goals

Los Angeles FC's South Korean superstar Son Heung-min and Vancouver's prized German import Thomas Mueller grabbed their first Major League Soccer goals on Saturday.

Son buried a first-half free kick in LAFC's 1-1 draw with FC Dallas while Mueller delivered the game-winning penalty in the 14th minute of second-half stoppage time to give the Whitecaps a 3-2 triumph over St. Louis City.

Son, the former Tottenham captain who signed with LAFC this month for a reported MLS record $26 million transfer fee, made his third appearance, and second start, for his new club.

Six minutes into the contest in suburban Dallas, Son took the free kick -- awarded on Chris Cappis's foul on LAFC's Denis Bouanga -- from 25 yards out.

He lofted it over the wall with enough pace to beat Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi.

"I'm glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC," Son said. "But for me, the most important thing is to get three points. I'm really, really disappointed for that."

Son has wasted no time in making his presence felt. His first goal comes a week after he delivered an assist in LAFC's 2-0 win over New England Revolution.

"I need still a lot of time to be connecting with the team," said Son, who will play his first home game next weekend when LAFC host playoff-bound San Diego.

"It's been only two weeks -- maybe a little bit more than two weeks. But I'm enjoying every single moment."

Logan Farrington scored the equalizer for Dallas in the 13th minute, and while LAFC dominated possession, they couldn't find another goal.

"I thought we dominated the game," Son said. "We created chances, but not scoring goals throughout the game, I think it's really disappointing."

Mueller's effort may have been a bit more satisfying, since it clinched a come-from-behind victory for his new club.

After coming on as a sub last week, Mueller got his first start for Vancouver, who gave the Germany and Bayern Munich icon the captain's armband.

"That I was able to score the final goal in front of our crowd here -- it was an amazing feeling, amazing," Mueller said.

Brian White also converted a penalty for Vancouver, pulling the Whitecaps level at 1-1 after Eduard Loewen opened the scoring for St. Louis in the 13th minute.

Joao Klauss put St. Louis ahead in the 73rd before substitute Daniel Rios pulled Vancouver even at 2-2 in the 79th.

Vancouver are now third in the Western Conference led by expansion club San Diego -- who had already become the first club to clinch an MLS Cup playoff berth before their goalless draw with Portland.

Miami fall without Messi

Elsewhere, Inter Miami, playing without injured Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as they rested all but three of their regular starters, were held to a 1-1 draw at D.C. United -- who were eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention.

Baltasar Rodriguez scored his first career MLS goal for Inter, grabbing the equalizer in the 64th minute, slotting home a corner by Rodrigo De Paul.

Jackson Hopkins had put United ahead in the 13th with his second goal in as many games.

Inter are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia, who defeated Chicago 4-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia's 54 points are two more than Cincinnati -- who fell 1-0 at home to New York City FC.

Nashville are four points back in third after thumping Orlando 5-1.

Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar scored two goals apiece for Nashville, with Surridge taking his tally for the season to a league-leading 20 -- one more than eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.