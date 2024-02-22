Kroos announces Germany return ahead of Euro 2024

World Cup winner Toni Kroos announced his return to the German national team on Thursday ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil.

Kroos, 34, will be eligible for selection in the upcoming March international friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

"Hey folks, short and sweet, I'll be playing for Germany again from March," Kroos said in an Instagram post.

"Why? Because I was asked by the coach and I'm up for it.

"I'm sure that much more is possible with the team at the European Championship than most people think right now."

The Real Madrid midfielder, who has 106 caps for Germany, stepped down from international duty after the Euro 2020 last-16 elimination at the hands of eventual finalists England.