‘I'll miss you, friend’: Modric pens emotional farewell message for Kroos

Luka Modric paid an emotional tribute to his Real Madrid midfield partner Toni Kroos, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Kroos will retire after the European Championship, the Real Madrid midfielder announced on Tuesday, adding that the Champions League final will be his last game for the Spanish club.

"My career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club," Kroos said in a statement on Instagram.

Kroos has been running the Real Madrid midfield ever since he joined the club in 2014. Now upon his retirement his favorite partner in crime, Luka Modric has penned an emotional farewell post for the German.

"Dear Toni, It is difficult for me to write these words. The world of football is sad because a historic footballer is leaving, and I admit that I am also very sad. Friend, you are a legend of this sport and a legend of Real Madrid. I have really enjoyed playing alongside you.

"It truly has been an honor to share the Real Madrid midfield with you. You have qualities that make you a unique and special footballer, and there will never be another Toni Kroos. Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu... We will never forget this golden era at the club of our lives. You have achieved everything but you still have one left. Together for 15. I'll miss you, friend."

'The German Sniper' holds one of the most adverse trophy cabinets in World Football having won almost every trophy that has been made available to him but the European Championship is one that he has never won.

