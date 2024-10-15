Football
Reuters, Brussels
Tue Oct 15, 2024 02:48 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 02:55 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win in Belgium

Reuters, Brussels
Tue Oct 15, 2024 02:48 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 02:55 AM
France's Randal Kolo Muani (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Nations match between Belgium and France, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on October 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

Striker Randal Kolo Muani scored a brace as France took a giant step towards the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over hosts Belgium in a League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.

Kolo Muani netted his opener from the penalty spot after a Wout Faes handball, but Lois Openda equalised in first half stoppage time after Belgium captain Youri Tielemans had earlier missed a spot-kick.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kolo Muani headed in a second just past the hour-mark and France were able to hold on for the victory despite losing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to a second yellow card with 14 minutes remaining.

Italy head the group with 10 points from their four games, followed by France on nine. Belgium have four points and Israel zero. The top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals that will be played in March next year.

Related topic:
UEFA Nations League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

We're happy, says Mancini after beating Hungary

2y ago

Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches

1m ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia

1m ago

Deschamps ‘happy to go back to Italy’ for Nations League

8m ago

Ronaldo in Portugal squad for Nations League games

1m ago
|অর্থনীতি

খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি ১০ শতাংশের বেশি, কেন?

গত দুই মাসে সার্বিকভাবে খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি কমলেও ক্রেতাদের ওপর চাপ কমাতে তা যথেষ্ট নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ডিম কি আমি মেশিন দিয়ে তৈরি করব, বাজার পরিদর্শনে গিয়ে প্রশ্ন বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে