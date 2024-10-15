Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win in Belgium

France's Randal Kolo Muani (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Nations match between Belgium and France, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on October 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

Striker Randal Kolo Muani scored a brace as France took a giant step towards the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over hosts Belgium in a League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.

Kolo Muani netted his opener from the penalty spot after a Wout Faes handball, but Lois Openda equalised in first half stoppage time after Belgium captain Youri Tielemans had earlier missed a spot-kick.

Kolo Muani headed in a second just past the hour-mark and France were able to hold on for the victory despite losing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to a second yellow card with 14 minutes remaining.

Italy head the group with 10 points from their four games, followed by France on nine. Belgium have four points and Israel zero. The top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals that will be played in March next year.