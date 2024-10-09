Klopp becomes Red Bull global soccer chief

Juergen Klopp reacts as he gives a speech after his last match as Liverpool manager. Photo: Reuters

Gerrman coach Juergen Klopp has been appointed head of global soccer for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, the company said on Wednesday, in his first job since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting on January 1, 2025.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp, who also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, said in a statement.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

The 57-year-old joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, their first English League title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Klopp, who also led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a Champions League final in 2013, had announced in January he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, United States, Brazil and Austria, the company said.

"He will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy," Red Bull said.

Klopp will also support the organisation's global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more," Klopp said.

Some German media reported his Red Bull contract included an exit clause for the post of Germany national team coach.

Klopp has long been linked to that job, especially after his successful stint at Liverpool and with Germany struggling to make an impact on the international stage in the past decade.