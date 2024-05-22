Kings clinch treble with win over Mohammedan in Fed Cup final 

Bashundhara Kings came from behind to clinch the Federation Cup final 2-1 against Mohammedan at Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh today.

The match rolled into extra-time after it ended 1-1 at full-time. Substitute Jahid Hossain struck the winning goal from close range late in the first half of extra-time for Kings after Mohammedan goalkeeper Sujan Hossain failed to gather a corner.

Kings completed a treble with the win as they had already bagged the Independence Cup and the Bangladesh Premier League title.