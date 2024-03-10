Football
Reuters
Sun Mar 10, 2024 04:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 04:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany

Reuters
Sun Mar 10, 2024 04:00 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 04:00 PM
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. File Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane said he is enjoying every moment as he aims to break more records in Germany after scoring a record setting hat-trick in Bayern's 8-1 thrashing of Mainz 05 on Saturday.

The England captain became the first player to score four hat-tricks in his first Bundesliga season as the champions cut the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 30-yea-old has scored 36 goals for Bayern across all competitions this season. He equalled Uwe Seeler's record for most goals in a debut Bundesliga campaign by lifting his tally to 30.

Kane is also inching closer to breaking Robert Lewandowski's record for the most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season, which the Polish forward set by ending the 2020-21 campaign with 41 goals.

"I am enjoying this feeling, I am enjoying playing every match for the club," Kane told reporters on Saturday when asked how he felt breaking records in Germany.

"Plenty of games left, I am hoping I will break the (30 goals) record for sure. People expect me to score goals and hopefully, I will deliver.

"Leverkusen are favourites to win the league. We have to try and win all of the games left as this is the business end of the season."

Kane said Bayern need to keep the pressure up on Leverkusen, hoping the title-rivals will drop points in their remaining 10 league games.

Bayern are into the Champions League quarter-finals and are placed second in the Bundesliga on 57 points. They visit bottom side Darmstadt 98 in a league game on Saturday.

Related topic:
Harry KaneBundesligaBayern MunichMainz 05
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Bag's packed,' jokes Tuchel after watching Bayern win sitting on suitcase

2w ago

Kane nets hattrick as Bayern thrash Darmstadt on Neuer's return

Kane 'can't wait' for first Bundesliga winter break

Musiala, Kane on target as Bayern remember Beckenbauer

Leverkusen extend Bundesliga lead to 10 points with derby win

6d ago
মেট্রোরেল
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ রমজান থেকে এক ঘণ্টা বেশি চলবে মেট্রোরেল

ইফতারের সময় যাত্রীরা ২৫০ মিলিমিটার পানির বোতল বহনের সুযোগ পাবেন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরো রমজান মাস বন্ধ থাকবে প্রাথমিক ও মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়: হাইকোর্ট

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification