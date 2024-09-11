Football
Wed Sep 11, 2024
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 01:25 PM

England centurion Kane 'hungry to prove people wrong'

Wed Sep 11, 2024 01:21 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 01:25 PM
Harry Kane
Harry Kane. Photo: AFP

Harry Kane has a hunger to prove his doubters wrong, as he celebrated his 100th England cap by scoring twice against Finland.

Kane netted both of England's goals in a 2-0 victory at Wembley in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Google News Link

The England captain wore a pair of golden boots to mark his milestone match, while he was presented with a golden cap before kick-off.

He is the 10th player to make 100 appearances for the Three Lions, though the first to score twice in their landmark game. Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton each scored on their 100th England appearance.

Kane took criticism for some of his performances at Euro 2024, despite winning the Golden Boot, along with five other players, after scoring three goals en route to England reaching the final.

And the 31-year-old suggested the criticism only fuels his desire to keep going at the highest level.

"It was a big night for me, really proud," he told ITV Sport.

"I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong.

"I always back myself to score goals and I am excited for the future."

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Three Lions captain later added: "I don't think I was even thinking of 100 caps when I was on loan at Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

"At that time it was about getting back into the Spurs team. I have always had good self-belief. I have learned a lot over the years with Mauricio [Pochettino] when he was at Spurs.

"The game is evolving a bit and it is great for me to keep learning. I would for sure be proud if I knew I was going to get 100 caps."

Interim boss Lee Carsley, who became the first England manager to win his first two competitive games and keep a clean sheet in both since Steve McClaren in 2006, added: "Harry took his goals really well, a big occasion for him. Kids being here, an emotional night, but really happy for Harry. He fully deserves all the plaudits.

"What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals and to have a centre-forward like that, hopefully it continues."

