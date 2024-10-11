Football
Reuters, Rome
Fri Oct 11, 2024 02:55 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 03:04 AM

Football

Italy squander two-goal lead in Belgium draw

Reuters, Rome
Fri Oct 11, 2024 02:55 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 03:04 AM
Italy's Mateo Retegui celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

Italy were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium on Thursday after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off as they squandered a 2-0 lead in Nations League A Group 2.

Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Italy doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Di Marco volleyed the ball across the field to Cambiaso who was denied a second by Casteels but striker Mateo Retegui knocked in the loose ball.

Italy midfielder Pellegrini was sent off for hitting Belgium's Theate following a VAR review and Belgium immediately hit back.

Maxim De Cuyper halved the deficit, curling in a shot from the edge of the box after a free kick routine. Belgium equalised in the 61th minute when Leandro Trossard poked home from close range.

Related topic:
ItalyBelgiumUEFA Nations League
