Italy must aspire for Euro 2024 success, says Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti has said that his side must "aspire" to retain their European Championship crown, even if it seems a longshot.

The Azzurri travel to Germany as reigning champions having beaten England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley three years ago.

That victory proved to be an exception to Italy's recent form, though, given the Azzurri failed to qualify for either the 2018 or 2022 World Cups.

However, after replacing Robert Mancini last year, Spalletti is confident his team can do big things in Germany, though he explained that his squad must take on the responsibility that the title of European Champions brings.

"We will never be calm, wearing the Italy shirt, so we must aspire to a lot," said Spalleti ahead of Italy's meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"Sometimes games make you struggle, but we must prove that we are able to take on this responsibility. We work seriously, and we aim for the top."

Spalletti was announced as Italy's coach in September, following Mancini's sudden resignation and switch to Saudi Arabia.

The former Napoli boss was thrown in at the deep end, going into crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers just days later.

Italy did not impress greatly in qualifying, losing twice to England and only managing to scrape through in second place.

"We know where we come from. Surely, the best thing is not to tell these guys that the only way to wear this shirt proudly is to win. When I arrived, there was an open wound," he added.

"We want to grow, but we start from a non-qualification to the World Cup. We want to work seriously, and we don't want to hack ourselves."

The Azzurri face Albania in their Group B opener in Dortmund on June 15, followed by games against Spain, the three-time European champions, and Croatia.