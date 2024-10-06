Football
Havertz out of Germany squad with knee problem

PHOTO: Reuters

Germany forward Kai Havertz will miss their Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee problem, the Germany national team said on Sunday.

Havertz played the full 90 minutes for his club Arsenal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League but will not join up with Germany.

"National team coach Julian Nagelsmann has nominated Jonathan Burkardt in Havertz's place. Get well soon Kai," Germany announced on X on Sunday.

Germany visit Bosnia on Friday and host the Netherlands on Oct. 14.

Kai HavertzGermanyNations Leaguefootball
