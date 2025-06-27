Hamza's Leicester City part ways with manager Nistelrooy

Nearly 10 weeks after Leicester City, where Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury is set to play next season after loan deal ended at Sheffield United, were relegated from the Premier League, manager Ruud van Nistelrooy parted ways with the club.

Leicester said in a statement on Friday they had "mutually agreed" with the Dutchman that his contract would be terminated with immediate effect.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, joined the struggling Foxes in late November after a brief spell as Manchester United's caretaker boss.

But he was unable to stop their slide and they returned to the second-tier Championship after just one season back in the top division.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club," Leicester said.

"Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future."

Former PSV Eindhoven boss Van Nistelrooy called for talks with the club's hierarchy after relegation was confirmed but was left waiting for a number of weeks.

"I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club," he said.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker won four points in his opening two games after replacing Steve Cooper but a run of 15 defeats from their next 16 matches sealed their fate.

Within that run, they lost nine successive home games without scoring, a new top-flight record.

With Nistelrooy gone, Hamza and Co are set to get a new coach in hopes of making it back to the Premier League.