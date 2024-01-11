Griezmann becomes standalone Atletico all-time top goalscorer

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates with midfielder Rodrigo De Paul after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Real Madrid at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on January 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Antoine Griezmann became Atletico Madrid's all-time standalone top goalscorer with 174 goals after netting against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old French forward turned well and drove a low effort into the far corner to pull Atletico level at 2-2 in the first half of a pulsating derby clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, Griezmann's record-breaking night was marred by Real Madrid as an own goal by defender Stefan Savic and a strike by Brahim Diaz late in extra time gave Los Blancos a 5-3 comeback win over city rivals Atletico in a rip-roaring Super Cup semifinal.

Griezmann hit a brace in December against Getafe in La Liga to level the late Luis Aragones as the club's top scorer on 173 strikes.

The striker, whom Atletico bought back from Barcelona in 2022, has played 368 times for the club across two spells, initially arriving from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Griezmann, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, departed for Barcelona in 2019 for 120 million euros ($132 million) but after struggling for form, returned on loan to Atletico in 2021.

Back in the Spanish capital he found his best level under Diego Simeone once again and Atletico made his return permanent for only 20 million euros ($22 million).

Griezmann has scored 17 goals in 27 matches this season for Atletico.