'Great feeling' for Salah after landmark Liverpool goal

Mohamed Salah admitted his 200th Liverpool goal was a "great feeling" as the Egypt star urged his side to do "something special" in the Premier League title race.

Salah's landmark strike inspired Liverpool's fightback from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side stole the points thanks to Harvey Elliott's stoppage-time winner.

But it was Salah's deflected equaliser following Jordan Ayew's dismissal that sparked Liverpool's escape act.

Salah's 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

"The most important thing was that we won the game. It's a great feeling. I'm happy for the record and that we won the game," Salah said.

Liverpool left Selhurst Park on top of the table, although second-placed Arsenal would reclaim pole position with a win at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Regardless of Liverpool's position by the end of the weekend, Salah sees signs they can win the club's first title since 2020.

"I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that. We have a new team now because there's six or seven players," he said.

"We need to give them advice. They're learning a lot and they're really nice. We can do something special this year."

Saluting the crucial contribution of substitute Elliott, Salah added: "He's a good kid. he's learning. I like to push him in the gym.

"He will have a good career. If he wants to speak then just come to me."

Klopp, who characterised the Reds' first 75 minutes as "horrendous", revealed staff had been travelling with a shirt to mark Salah's milestone moment for the past two weeks.

He was relieved to finally hand it to the 31-year-old in the visitors' dressing room.

"That's pretty much the best moment to score it to be 100 per cent honest. It's an incredible number for a super special player," he said.

"I don't know how often he's saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment. It was a pretty loud reception in the dressing room when I gave him the shirt.

"Now that's off his shoulders because when you have 199 it is probably different to 198, so now we can go for the next 100."

On Liverpool's title chances, Klopp added: "In this period of the year, I said it after the win at Sheffield United, we have to get through this, we need results.

"Seventy five minutes really bad game from us. But nobody is in for the Oscar award, best football game ever, it's about three points we got them and we are more than happy."