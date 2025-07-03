'An unimaginable loss': Football world mourns Jota's untimely demise

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother on Thursday, leaving the football world and beyond mourning the 28-year-old's untimely demise.

Following are quotes and reactions to the death of Diogo:

Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support. — Liverpool FC

It makes no sense. We were just together with the national team (they won the Nations League title last month), you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you. — Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community... We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day. — PORTUGUESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports. — PORTUGAL PRIME MINISTER LUIS MONTENEGRO